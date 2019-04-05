Yext Inc (YEXT) President Brian Distelburger Sells 10,000 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $209,900.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 11,316 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $250,875.72.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $226,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $200,900.00.

Shares of Yext stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $21.72. 613,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,356. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 0.94. Yext Inc has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 34.74% and a negative return on equity of 101.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

YEXT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yext from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yext by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,810,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,285,000 after purchasing an additional 588,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Yext by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,018,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,936,000 after purchasing an additional 48,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Yext by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,018,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,936,000 after purchasing an additional 48,661 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Yext by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,134,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,700,000 after purchasing an additional 34,882 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Yext by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

