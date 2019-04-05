Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $26.43 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $968.02 million and a PE ratio of -17.62.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3,056.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

