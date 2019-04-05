XRP (XRP) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.09 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. XRP has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion and approximately $2.44 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00007199 BTC on popular exchanges including C2CX, Ovis, B2BX and Gatehub. In the last week, XRP has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00386971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020032 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.85 or 0.01669735 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00267932 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00390855 BTC.

About XRP

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,663,388 coins and its circulating supply is 41,743,765,071 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

