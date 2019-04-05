Xilinx (XLNX) Hits New 12-Month High at $130.65

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $130.65 and last traded at $129.09, with a volume of 117877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xilinx from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Nomura assumed coverage on Xilinx in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xilinx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.

The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $621,654,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Xilinx by 12,987.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,595,886 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,537,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 629.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,579,088 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $390,001,000 after buying an additional 3,951,683 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Xilinx by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,425,463 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $376,918,000 after buying an additional 116,032 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,197 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $330,672,000 after buying an additional 453,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

