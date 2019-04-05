Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Stake Increased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,116 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 2,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xilinx from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Argus lifted their price target on Xilinx from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $127.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $130.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

