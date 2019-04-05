Xerox Corp (XRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of XRX opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Xerox has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $33.67.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenturyLink Investment Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 10.6% in the first quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 53,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 534.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

