Wynn Macau (WYNMF) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WYNMF. Deutsche Bank downgraded Wynn Macau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wynn Macau in a report on Monday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Wynn Macau in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wynn Macau in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMF opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.98.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

