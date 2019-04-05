Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Receives $57.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WYND. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer set a $66.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $2,259,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $30,045.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,713 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,546.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYND. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 82.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 21.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter worth $841,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 6.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,773,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,911,000 after acquiring an additional 185,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WYND opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $53.63.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

