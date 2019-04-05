WPX Energy Inc (WPX) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

WPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of WPX Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.85.

WPX Energy stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 145.00 and a beta of 2.31. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.84 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter worth $52,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,939,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $743,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,610 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 618.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 576,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 495,947 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

