WPP (WPP) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WPP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WPP has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $55.58 on Monday. WPP has a 52 week low of $50.31 and a 52 week high of $92.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $2.4747 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.46. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 861.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in WPP by 1,361.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in WPP by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in WPP by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

