WP Carey (WPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.17

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.17 and last traded at $79.07, with a volume of 509702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Evercore ISI cut WP Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on WP Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.87 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 49.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.032 dividend. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 53.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey Company Profile (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

