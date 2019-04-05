Woodstock Corp Sells 3,162 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.49. 758,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,327. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.60. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $97.10 and a 52 week high of $124.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 1,156.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $704,703.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

