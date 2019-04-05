Woodstock Corp Has $7.13 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Woodstock Corp lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.3% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $43,715,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 18,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $2,818,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 3,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $560,409.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,773 shares of company stock worth $33,097,211 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.36. 685,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,707. The company has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $155.06 and a 1-year high of $195.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 39.74%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.17.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

