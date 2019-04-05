WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Stake Lowered by Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,205 shares during the quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $18,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of WNS by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 89,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of WNS by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,501,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 83,054 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 911,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 151,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of WNS by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WNS traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. WNS had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on WNS from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on WNS to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.57.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

