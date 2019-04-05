WM Morrison Supermarkets (MRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective (down from GBX 285 ($3.72)) on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 249.09 ($3.25).

LON MRW opened at GBX 229.80 ($3.00) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.75. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of GBX 209.20 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 270.50 ($3.53).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 8.75 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from WM Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $3.85. This represents a yield of 3.86%. WM Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69%.

In related news, insider Andrew Higginson purchased 63,560 shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £150,001.60 ($196,003.66).

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

