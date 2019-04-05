Wishbone Gold (WSBN) Trading Down 9.9%

Wishbone Gold PLC (LON:WSBN) fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). 7,515,756 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 687% from the average session volume of 955,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.90.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. The company holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. It also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

