Westmount Energy (WTE) Trading Down 8.9%

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE) shares dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.17). Approximately 121,782 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,475% from the average daily volume of 7,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 million and a PE ratio of 9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92.

About Westmount Energy (LON:WTE)

Westmount Energy Limited is an energy investment company, which is engaged in the investment holding. The investment strategy of the Company is to provide seed capital to small companies that are identified as having significant growth possibilities. The Company’s portfolio of energy shares is focused on the Falkland Islands.

