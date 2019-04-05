Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC) Stake Increased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.08% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 46.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a report on Sunday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of WMC stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 683.24, a current ratio of 683.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.19%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.18%.

In related news, insider Dennis Joseph Mcnamara acquired 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $35,631.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,809.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

