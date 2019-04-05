Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (HYI) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.01

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.0885 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYI. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

