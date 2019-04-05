West Fraser Timber (WFT) PT Lowered to C$84.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$94.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.32% from the stock’s previous close.

WFT has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$79.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.33.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$67.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$60.44 and a 52-week high of C$97.99. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 5.03000047049851 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce/pine/fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and lignin. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

