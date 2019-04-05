Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,080,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for 0.8% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $141,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of WFC opened at $49.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

