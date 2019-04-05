Weir Group (WEIR) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weir Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) price objective on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,912.81 ($24.99).

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,666.50 ($21.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.20. Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,333 ($30.48).

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

