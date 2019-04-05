Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hapag-Lloyd (ETR: HLAG) recently:

4/3/2019 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €27.60 ($32.09) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2019 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2019 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2019 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2019 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2019 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2019 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2019 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2019 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2019 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2019 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €23.80 ($27.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2019 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2019 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2019 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:HLAG traded down €0.65 ($0.76) during trading on Friday, reaching €28.60 ($33.26). 11,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Hapag-Lloyd AG has a 12-month low of €21.04 ($24.47) and a 12-month high of €38.20 ($44.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.84.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

