Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

3/22/2019 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2019 – G-III Apparel Group was given a new $46.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2019 – G-III Apparel Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

3/21/2019 – G-III Apparel Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/21/2019 – G-III Apparel Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/19/2019 – G-III Apparel Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of G-III Apparel have decreased and underperformed the industry in the past six months. In fact, third-quarter fiscal 2019 results marked the company’s first top-line miss in a long time. The company has been grappling with sluggishness in the retail category, thanks to weakness in underlying brands and store closures. During the third quarter, retail segment net sales fell 7% due to decline across Wilsons and G.H. Bass stores. Moreover, stiff competition and foreign exchange fluctuations remain woes. Nevertheless, the company’s bottom line beat the estimate and improved year over year in the third quarter. Performance in the said period gained from a robust wholesale business as well as strength in DKNY stores. Further, management is impressed with growth witnessed at DKNY and Donna Karan brands. It has been undertaking efforts to expend these banners globally, mainly through augmenting licensing capabilities.”

3/5/2019 – G-III Apparel Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2019 – G-III Apparel Group is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2019 – G-III Apparel Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/6/2019 – G-III Apparel Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “G-III Apparel boasts a robust earnings surprise trend. In fact, third-quarter fiscal 2019 results marked the company’s seventh straight bottom-line beat. Performance in the said period gained from a robust wholesale business as well as strength in DKNY stores. The strong quarterly performance and consistent business momentum propelled management to raise fiscal 2019 view. Further, management is impressed with growth witnessed at DKNY and Donna Karan brands. It has been undertaking efforts to expend these banners globally, mainly through augmenting licensing capabilities. Well, such upsides have helped lift the stock's performance in the past month. We note that G-III Apparel has been grappling with sluggishness in the retail category. Although the company has been striving to improve retail operations, such efforts are yet to yield results. Additionally, stiff competition and foreign exchange fluctuations are woes.”

NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.41. 358,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,297. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 4.49%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $33,193.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,343.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1,396.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

