Wedbush Cuts Tesla (TSLA) Price Target to $365.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $391.00 target price (down from $450.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $320.78.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,808,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,309,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of -47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.35. Tesla has a 12-month low of $247.77 and a 12-month high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.66, for a total value of $4,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,381,736.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.46, for a total transaction of $4,790,018.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,444.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,740 shares of company stock valued at $30,335,788 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,660.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

