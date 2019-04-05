Website of chemical blast shuts down

An China park after 78 people were murdered with a chemical explosion is being shut down by authorities, the city authorities said.

Local departments have met to talk about how to get rid of chemical plants using low security standards and severe pollution problems, Yancheng city stated in an internet statement, noting that the site of the month’s fatal explosion — Xiangshui Chemical Industrial Park — will be completely shut down.

They found over 200 safety threats in Yancheng chemical factories, such as 13 in the Tianjiayi plant where the most recent explosion happened.

The blast claimed 78 lives and left heaps according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The government will support the construction of”No-Chemical Zones” and increase standards for those areas that do home chemical enterprises, the Yancheng city statement said.

China encounters regular industrial accidents despite orders from the authorities to boost safety at factories, power plants and mines.

One of the worst accidents was a 2015 explosion at a warehouse at the port city of Tianjin that killed 173 people, the majority of these police officials and firefighters. That explosion was blamed construction and storage of volatile materials.