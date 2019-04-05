Wayfair Inc (W) CEO Sells $770,150.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CEO Niraj Shah sold 5,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $770,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,353.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 1st, Niraj Shah sold 26,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.67, for a total transaction of $3,865,420.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Niraj Shah sold 31,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.32, for a total transaction of $5,186,920.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Niraj Shah sold 31,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total transaction of $5,233,420.00.

On Monday, February 25th, Niraj Shah sold 31,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $4,940,160.00.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Niraj Shah sold 17,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total transaction of $2,092,700.00.

On Monday, February 11th, Niraj Shah sold 14,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $1,673,840.00.

On Monday, January 28th, Niraj Shah sold 9,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $936,900.00.

On Monday, January 7th, Niraj Shah sold 4,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $382,120.00.

Wayfair stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,835. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $173.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 2.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on W. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $163.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,150,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 32.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $500,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

