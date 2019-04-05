Waves Community Token (WCT) Hits Market Cap of $8.40 Million

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded up 89.2% against the US dollar. One Waves Community Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00016837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $354,460.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token launched on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,964,582 tokens. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com . The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

