Warburg Research Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (BOSS)

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €90.00 ($104.65) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.38 ($86.48).

BOSS stock opened at €61.70 ($71.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €52.54 ($61.09) and a one year high of €81.40 ($94.65). The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03.

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

