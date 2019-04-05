Walt Disney (DIS) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.05

Media stories about Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) have been trending neutral on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walt Disney earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the entertainment giant an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Walt Disney’s ranking:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $114.75 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $97.68 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The stock has a market cap of $170.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $227,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,042 shares of company stock worth $686,137. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

