Walt Disney (DIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Disney’s profits have been under pressure owing to higher programming costs at ESPN due to increase in contractual rate for a few sports programs. Additionally, heavy investments in streaming services to survive amid competition from Netflix and Amazon are dragging down margins. Moreover, softness experienced in tourism and consumer confidence in China hurt attendance levels at the Shanghai Disney Resort. Nevertheless, Disney is expected to benefit from its strong 2019 film slate. Moreover, with the completion of Fox’s acquisition, Disney can strengthen its TV slate and expand its international presence and DTC offerings. Disney’s upcoming streaming service Disney+ will be supported by content strength from both Disney and Fox. Notably, its shares have outperformed the industry over the past year.”

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Edward Jones raised Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.06.

NYSE DIS opened at $114.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $97.68 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total transaction of $228,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,218.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,042 shares of company stock valued at $686,137 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 14,778.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,195,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 52,838,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,593,288,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,174,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,712 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10,381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,399,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,146,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,205,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.