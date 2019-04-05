Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Sells 9,618 Shares of Green Plains Partners LP (GPP)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the period. Green Plains Partners comprises approximately 0.2% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Green Plains Partners were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 53,809 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 289,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,958 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,522. The firm has a market cap of $367.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.50. Green Plains Partners LP has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 55.27% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company had revenue of $23.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.12 million. Analysts expect that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $249,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

