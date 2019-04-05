Wallbridge Mining (WM) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.35

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 615292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.95 million and a PE ratio of -48.75.
In other Wallbridge Mining news, Director Parviz Farsangi sold 84,500 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$27,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,960. Also, Director William Warren Holmes sold 250,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,259,000 shares in the company, valued at C$977,700. Insiders sold 926,000 shares of company stock worth $267,648 over the last ninety days.
Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (TSE:WM)
Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.
Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.