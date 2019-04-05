Wacker Chemie’s (WKCMF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WKCMF. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

WKCMF stock opened at $86.35 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $186.25.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacturing and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment produces silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

