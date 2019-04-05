Wacker Chemie (WCH) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €71.00 ($82.56) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Commerzbank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €101.00 ($117.44).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €80.60 ($93.72) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €70.08 ($81.49) and a 12 month high of €157.05 ($182.62).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

