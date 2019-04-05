VSE (VSEC) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

VSEC opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.24. VSE has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 376.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 60.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the third quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

