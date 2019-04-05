Vonovia (VNA) Given a €60.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.60 ($61.16) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €51.50 ($59.88) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.73 ($57.82).

ETR:VNA opened at €46.09 ($53.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a 52-week high of €47.28 ($54.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.28.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

