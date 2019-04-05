Vonovia SE (VNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €49.51 ($57.57).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNA shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

VNA traded down €0.10 ($0.12) on Friday, reaching €45.99 ($53.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a fifty-two week high of €47.28 ($54.98).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.