Volvo (VOLVY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Volvo (OTCMKTS:VOLVY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Volvo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $13.91.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.