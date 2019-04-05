Volvo (VOLV-B) PT Set at SEK 120 by Bank of America

Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) received a SEK 120 target price from equities research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 175 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a SEK 170 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group set a SEK 110 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 185 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 140 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 156.73.

Shares of STO VOLV-B opened at SEK 143.50 on Wednesday. Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

