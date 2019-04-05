Vista Investment Management Sells 4,938 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Vista Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $43.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $47.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0816 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

