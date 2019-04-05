Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $16.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) by 285.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,517 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/virtus-global-multi-sector-income-fund-vgi-to-go-ex-dividend-on-april-10th.html.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

See Also: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.