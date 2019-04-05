Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Receives $42.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $77,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,350.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 8,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNOM stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.96. 8,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,039. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $73.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

