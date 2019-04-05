VIP Tokens Trading Up 29.7% Over Last Week (VIP)

VIP Tokens (CURRENCY:VIP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, VIP Tokens has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIP Tokens coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIP Tokens has a total market capitalization of $50,085.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of VIP Tokens was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens Profile

VIP Tokens (CRYPTO:VIP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2016. VIP Tokens’ total supply is 83,450,403 coins. VIP Tokens’ official Twitter account is @clockcoin . The official website for VIP Tokens is viptokens.club

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocks: 0-20 : AirdropBlock: 20-100: 0 VIPBlock: 100-1000: 500 VIPBlock: 1000-30000: 450 VIPBlock: 30000-60000: 300 VIPBlock: 60000-100000: 250 VIPBlock: 100000-150000: 150 VIPBlock: 150000-200000: 110 VIP “

Buying and Selling VIP Tokens

VIP Tokens can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIP Tokens directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIP Tokens should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIP Tokens using one of the exchanges listed above.

