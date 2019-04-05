Village Super Market (VLGEA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

VLGEA opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.26. Village Super Market has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $32.20.

In related news, Director Peter Lavoy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,156.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

