ViaSat (VSAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.04

Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.04 and last traded at $78.89, with a volume of 7922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.09.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSAT. Raymond James boosted their price target on ViaSat from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ViaSat in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -92.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
In related news, insider Ken Allen Peterman sold 47,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $3,719,036.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director B Allen Lay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $143,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,026 shares of company stock worth $14,012,045 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ViaSat by 26.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ViaSat by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,146,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in ViaSat by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 72,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in ViaSat by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,124,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $327,706,000 after buying an additional 153,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in ViaSat by 2.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 104,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter.
About ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT)
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.
