VF Corp (VFC) Holdings Cut by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in VF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of VF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. South State Corp grew its stake in shares of VF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. South State Corp now owns 15,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of VF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price target on shares of VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.95.

In other VF news, Chairman Steven E. Rendle sold 65,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $5,669,029.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at $20,318,917.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 51,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $4,373,501.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,016,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 229,267 shares of company stock valued at $19,577,926. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. VF’s payout ratio is currently 68.46%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

