VeThor Token (VTHO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.01 Million

VeThor Token (CURRENCY:VTHO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. One VeThor Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeThor Token has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. VeThor Token has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.01 million worth of VeThor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeThor Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00387363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020020 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.62 or 0.01684889 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00264564 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000986 BTC.

VeThor Token Profile

VeThor Token’s official Twitter account is @vechainofficial . The Reddit community for VeThor Token is /r/Vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeThor Token is www.vechain.org . VeThor Token’s official message board is medium.com/@vechainofficial

VeThor Token Token Trading

VeThor Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeThor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeThor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeThor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeThor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeThor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.