Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.11. Verisk Analytics posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.70.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $135.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $95.21 and a 52-week high of $136.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $1,409,287.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,291 shares in the company, valued at $4,045,093.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $352,538.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,819.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,138 shares of company stock worth $4,389,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10,289.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,530,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 250.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 995,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,978,000 after acquiring an additional 711,385 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 170.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,770,000 after acquiring an additional 422,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

