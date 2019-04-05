Vereit Inc (VER) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Vereit were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vereit by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,695,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 166,249 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vereit by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 679,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 248,765 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Vereit by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,688,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vereit by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,331,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 64,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

VER opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $8.56.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $313.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.89 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Vereit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Vereit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.0 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 95.0 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

